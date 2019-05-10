There
are numerous places, communities and cities around the world that are friendly
and welcoming towards the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community.
Many of those cities have become leaders in proclaiming gay rights, protecting
gays and embracing them. There are plenty of special hotels, bars, restaurants,
stores and entire resorts created specifically for this powerful social group
in the world. There are plenty of cities that offer great things for gays to work
and live, which makes choosing best of the best a bit difficult. However, based
on several important factors, such as social acceptance, way of life,
nightlife, legal protection and economic opportunities for gays, we believe
that the following is the best gay community in 2019.
San Francisco, USA
San Francisco is one of the
friendliest, most welcoming places for gays. It has been known as the gay
capital of the United States and rightfully so. The gay community feels very
comfortable in this charming city. San Francisco has the largest and most
active gay community not just in America, but in the entire world. Throughout
entire year there are all kinds of events and social gatherings for the LGBT
community. The nightlife, culture, sports and even politics are very gay
friendly and offer plenty of opportunities for this social group.
Castro
neighborhood is one of the most attractive gay neighborhoods in the city
and a symbol of gay activism. However, the activism is not limited to this
place, but spreads through entire city. The gay nightlife is unbeatable and
there are plenty of vibrant bars, pubs and restaurants that cater gays who
visit San Francisco from all over the world. Some recent studies have pointed
that almost twenty percent of the San Francisco population is gay and there are
more gays, lesbians and transgender people per square foot than any other place
in world. If you are looking for ideal place to live or just to visit and have
fun and you are gay, then San Francisco would be your ideal choice. There are
all kinds of things on offer and you will always feel comfortable in this
beautiful big city with nice charm.
San Francisco may be the best gay
community in 2019, but there are many other great cities in America and in the
world that support and welcome gays from everywhere. Explore them and have a
good time wherever you go.
Online
chatting is very exciting way to meet and talk with likeminded people. No
matter what your sexual preference is, today you can easily get in touch with
someone online. Gays should not worry whether they will find someone attractive
and good looking guy online, because there are many places where you can chat
and have fun with gays of different backgrounds. The following are three great
online places where you can chat with other gays online.
Free
Cams Now is a great place for gay beginners and fans of popular gay models.
Here you can find many hot gays with whom you can chat and get aroused whenever
you want. There are hundreds of live gay cams where you can get to see gays in
real time, talk with them about anything you like and enjoy a good time. You
can also check their personal profiles and learn more about their likes and
interests in life. This is really great place for chatting and registering on the
site is completely free. All you need to do is just pick a username and
password and start chatting with hot people from everywhere. There are
thousands of gays to choose from, so you will never get bored. At Free Cams Now
there are many filters that can narrow down your searches, so use them if you
want to check out someone local. Nice and friendly chat rooms, great customer
support, plenty of great gay models are some things that make this website
stand out from the rest.
This is another very nice place to
chat with gays from all over the world. Just browse around and make your pick.
There are also many reviews of popular gay websites so you can read about which
places to visit for chatting with other gays. At this website you will find three
different ways to chat with other gays – there are gay cams, gay dating and gay
travel options. If you want to spend a
quiet night in front of your computer getting off to attractive gays, then you
should check out gay cams. In gay dating area you can meet some gays living in
your region, while with gay travel you can arrange going on vacation with gay
singles.
At this online place you will find
thousands of gays, lesbians and bisexuals that are willing to connect with
others and possibly meet up. You just need to choose a nickname and you can
start chatting immediately in one of the dedicated chat rooms. There is a Live
Video Gay Chat as well, which is very popular and often very busy chat room.
Snapchat
app has evolved a lot since it got introduced back in 2011. Today almost
everyone uses this messaging application for all kinds of different purposes.
It is no longer just a simple teen app for sending and receiving flirts,
exchanging photos and sexting. It has become quite attractive application
because it gave opportunity to people to sell their nudes and offer all kinds
of adult content. Today you will find many adult movie performers and gay
pornstars that have achieved major breakthrough on the porn scene thanks to premium
snapchat. Gay pornstars now can easily connect with their fans, chat with them
and show them their videos or photos. All of this is made possible through
Premium Snapchat.
How Gay Models Use Premium Snapchat In Own
Advantage
Gay
models are following the same model that is followed by all other porn stars.
They use Premium Snapchat in order to sell their subscription to fans that are
willing to pay monthly or annually fee in order to get exclusive access to
their snapchat accounts. They are many famous gay pornstar models that operate
this way and they have found their way for additional revenue stream besides
from making porn movies.
If
you are an aspiring gay model that dreams big, then you should definitely make
use of Premium Snapchat. You can join sites like xSnappers which features teams of snappers. That
way you can reach large audiences in short period of time and easily sell what
you have to offer. However, just having a premium snapchat account is not
enough. You also need to be active on other social media platforms in order to
attract more fans. That is how famous gay models work today.
Truth
is that today you must have several accounts where people can find you. That
means opening Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts where you will often
remind people to visit your premium snapchat and subscribe to exclusive
content. This is very effective way for increasing number of followers and
subscriptions. The most popular gay models today also increase the number of
their fans and subscribers through offering interesting behind-the-scenes
footage, voucher codes, or something else that is attractive for their fan
base.
As
we can conclude, premium snapchat and gay models go hand in hand today. Any gay
model that wants to be successful, make bigger profits and become famous for
what they do, simply must offer premium snapchat to their fans. Setting up
premium snapchat account is not hard and everyone can do it. Only a few steps
need to be followed and that is it. Premium snapchat provides a very unique
experience for the subscribers and that is why so many gay pornstars are using
it to please their fans.
Gay
pride parades in America are very passionate events that bring many happy
people together. Gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender pride events mostly
take place during month of June, which is labeled as gay pride month. All
parades attract people of different ethnic backgrounds, religions and
orientations, which come together to wave rainbow flags, celebrate love and
enjoy good times. There are numerous gay pride events and celebrations around
America and there are plenty gay-friendly communities and destinations across
the country. You should make an effort to visit as many as you can to see what
they are all about. However, the following are the biggest gay pride parades in America.
NYC Pride has roots dating back many
years ago. The gay rights movement has started in New York back in 1969, which
was not an easy year for gays in America. The celebrations in New York stretch
for an entire week and there are many lovely side events and festivals during
the gay pride week in NYC. This event is held in late June and the parade goes
through few neighborhoods of New York, including Manhattan. If you are looking
for a really attractive event that will stay in your memory, then you should
definitely visit New York during the gay pride week.
This
is another hugely popular gay pride event that should not be missed. It is one
of the largest and most colorful gay celebration events in the United States. It
attracts millions of people from all over the world that flood the streets of
San Francisco during June. This pride event is festival of love, free spirit
and freedom of expression. Besides the main rally there are also many musical
shows, festivals of love and other attractive events.
- Washington
D.C. Capital Pride
Capital Pride on the streets of
Washington D.C. is very attractive event on the east coast, which often has a
political connotation, but is very influential event. The main festivities are
happening in the first weekend of June, but there are also some events that go
on for an entire week. Gay community in Washington is very vocal and often
their suggestions find their ways to be included in different laws. The Capital
Pride weekend brings very lively atmosphere in the city and locals and tourists
all celebrate good time with music, marches, celebrations and new friendships.